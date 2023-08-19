Advertise With Us
WITN END Zone 2023 Week One - Part Two

Tarboro blanks rival Rocky Mount, Martin plays first game and more from 2A and 1A in the East
WITN Endzone PT2 - 8-18-2023
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE 2023 - WEEK ONE- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Tarboro 42, Rocky Mount 0

Northside-Pinetown 40, Camden County 19

North Duplin 20, Southside 18

West Craven 58, Pamlico County 8

Farmville Central 57, Goldsboro 16

Greene Central 46, North Lenoir 14

North Pitt 32, Martin Co-op 21

OTHER AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Ayden-Grifton 10, Wilson Prep 8

Clinton 40, Jacksonville Northside 7

Croatan 21, Washington 6

East Columbus 62, Jones County 0

East Duplin 37, Holly Ridge Dixon 7

Elizabeth City Northeastern 47, Bertie County 46

Greenville Rose 47, New Hanover County 23

Harrells Christian 47, Kinston Parrott Academy 0

Havelock 28, Wallace-Rose Hill 27

Hertford County 62, Gates County 12

Jacksonville 35, Southwest Onslow 20

Jacksonville White Oak 51, East Carteret 0

Nash Central 42, Southeast Halifax 6

New Bern 42, Willow Spring 0

North Johnston 22, South Lenoir 0

Northern Nash 48, Wilson Hunt 13

Pender County 88, Lejeune 34

Perquimans 40, Manteo 16

Pikeville Aycock 43, Goldsboro Rosewood 19

Pungo Christian 44, Father Vincent Capodanno 0

Rocky Point Trask 42, Rocky Mount Prep 0

South Brunswick 38, Richlands 28

South Central Pitt 40, Kinston 26

SouthWest Edgecombe 47, North Edgecombe 0

Southern Wayne 22, Eastern Wayne 20

Warsaw Kenan 44, Swansboro 19

Washington County 52, Gaston KIPP Pride 0

West Columbus 59, Rose Hill Union 0

Wilmington Laney 60, Greenville Conley 13

Wilson Fike 21, Wilson Beddingfield 20

