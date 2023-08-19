WITN END Zone 2023 Week One - Part Two
Tarboro blanks rival Rocky Mount, Martin plays first game and more from 2A and 1A in the East
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE 2023 - WEEK ONE- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Tarboro 42, Rocky Mount 0
Northside-Pinetown 40, Camden County 19
North Duplin 20, Southside 18
West Craven 58, Pamlico County 8
Farmville Central 57, Goldsboro 16
Greene Central 46, North Lenoir 14
North Pitt 32, Martin Co-op 21
OTHER AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Ayden-Grifton 10, Wilson Prep 8
Clinton 40, Jacksonville Northside 7
Croatan 21, Washington 6
East Columbus 62, Jones County 0
East Duplin 37, Holly Ridge Dixon 7
Elizabeth City Northeastern 47, Bertie County 46
Farmville Central 57, Goldsboro 16
Greene Central 46, North Lenoir 14
Greenville Rose 47, New Hanover County 23
Harrells Christian 47, Kinston Parrott Academy 0
Havelock 28, Wallace-Rose Hill 27
Hertford County 62, Gates County 12
Jacksonville 35, Southwest Onslow 20
Jacksonville White Oak 51, East Carteret 0
Nash Central 42, Southeast Halifax 6
New Bern 42, Willow Spring 0
North Duplin 20, Chocowinity Southside 18
North Johnston 22, South Lenoir 0
North Pitt 32, Riverside Martin 21
Northern Nash 48, Wilson Hunt 13
Pender County 88, Lejeune 34
Perquimans 40, Manteo 16
Pikeville Aycock 43, Goldsboro Rosewood 19
Pinetown Northside 40, Camden County 19
Pungo Christian 44, Father Vincent Capodanno 0
Rocky Point Trask 42, Rocky Mount Prep 0
South Brunswick 38, Richlands 28
South Central Pitt 40, Kinston 26
SouthWest Edgecombe 47, North Edgecombe 0
Southern Wayne 22, Eastern Wayne 20
Tarboro 42, Rocky Mount 0
Warsaw Kenan 44, Swansboro 19
Washington County 52, Gaston KIPP Pride 0
West Columbus 59, Rose Hill Union 0
West Craven 58, Pamlico County 8
Wilmington Laney 60, Greenville Conley 13
Wilson Fike 21, Wilson Beddingfield 20
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.