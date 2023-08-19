Two people arrested in Rocky Mount for possession of narcotics

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Rocky Mount following a traffic stop conducted by the Rocky Mount Police Department.

The stop happened on August 18th around 7:40 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Church Street after seeing a traffic violation.

Shortly after the stop, officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle. During the search, they found 102 grams of crack cocaine, 132 grams of marijuana and approximately $2,000 in cash.

Police say the driver, 40-year-old Kelsey Bynum, was arrested and charged with maintaining a vehicle used for the keeping and selling of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, 36-year-old Aristarchus Howard, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bynum received a written promise to appear. Howard received a $200,000 secured bond

