Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Tropical Depression Six forms in the Atlantic

The system is expected to stay away from the U.S
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts
Winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts(Russell James)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of 5:00 p.m., the National Hurricane Center initiated an advisory on Tropical Depression Six. Winds near the center are currently near 35 mph, with higher gusts.

Tropical Depression Six is currently battling dry air and hostile wind shear, which will prevent the system from rapid organization. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast track keep the system under tropical storm intensity over the next 3 days, while also staying away from the United States.

In addition to Tropical Depression Six, the National Hurricane Center are also watching four other areas in the Atlantic for possible development.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beaufort Hotel in Beaufort, NC.
Eastern North Carolina hotel named “Best Boutique Hotel” in America for second consecutive year
Drug trafficking arrest
Drug trafficking investigation leads to arrest in Onslow County
Greenville resident competes in Opening Acts competition.
Greenville resident competes in national music competition.
William Gilmore
Officials identify suspect fatally shot after Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach incidents
Person-of-Interest in fraud case
Jacksonville police ask for help identifying person-of-interest in fraud case

Latest News

Kelsey Bynum and Aristarchus Howard
Two people arrested in Rocky Mount for possession of narcotics
William Gilmore
Officials identify suspect fatally shot after Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach incidents
NATALIE FIRST ALERT 0819
NATALIE FIRST ALERT 0819
TROPICS UPDATE: ATLANTIC BASIN (8.19.2023)
National Hurricane Center continues monitoring tropical waves in Atlantic