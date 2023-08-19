Tropical Depression Six forms in the Atlantic

Winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts (Russell James)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of 5:00 p.m., the National Hurricane Center initiated an advisory on Tropical Depression Six. Winds near the center are currently near 35 mph, with higher gusts.

Tropical Depression Six is currently battling dry air and hostile wind shear, which will prevent the system from rapid organization. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast track keep the system under tropical storm intensity over the next 3 days, while also staying away from the United States.

In addition to Tropical Depression Six, the National Hurricane Center are also watching four other areas in the Atlantic for possible development.

