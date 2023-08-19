Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Quiet Weather Tonight; The Heat Returns Next Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A coastal sea breeze managed to kick off a few showers early this afternoon around New Bern. After sunset tonight, the skies will clear and air temperatures should drop into the upper 60s to around 70. Winds will be light and variable.

On Sunday, dry conditions and lack of cloud cover during afternoon will give way to hotter temperatures. Most backyards will manage to quickly heat up to the upper 80s and lower 90s. You might also notice the air becoming a bit sticky due to a southeasterly breeze setting up.

Monday and Tuesday will be the hottest days of the week. Humidity won’t be as high as it has been but the heat index could still approach 105°F.

High pressure to the west and northerly flow over the Carolinas next week should keep any tropical system away for the next week. After that, we’ll have to see what’s still out there. The biggest threats to the US for now will be Hillary in the Desert Southwest and a disturbance in the Gulf could bring heavy rain to South Texas/Mexico.

