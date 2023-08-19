Rise in algal blooms and fish kills in ENC waters

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - An agency in the east says residents are reporting more incidents of algal blooms and fish kills in the waters in our area this summer.

According to the North Carolina Division of Water Resources, the problem is happening in the larger bodies of water connected to smaller bodies of water like Blounts Creek in Chocowinity.

Ray Watson says he hasn’t noticed any fish kills but has noticed the high temperatures have affected the fish population in another way.

“They’ve just about quit, just about stopped biting, you get lucky and catch one every once and a while but it’s very far and in between,” says Watson.

Officials say algal blooms can have negative impacts on aquatic environments by blocking sunlight, forming thick mats of green scum on the surface and robbing waters of oxygen when they die.

WITN Meteorologist Russell James says prior to the algal blooms, water temperatures here in eastern North Carolina were at their typical average numbers.

“However, this year the Atlantic Ocean has been seeing record levels of above normal water temperatures, in some cases as high as the upper 80s even in places like the Gulf of Mexico seeing water temperatures into the 90′s and when we have that ongoing trend of very warm oceanic temperatures it begins to offset the ecosystem and environment,” says James.

Officials say the blooms, while rarely fatal to humans, can cause irritations such as skin rashes, burns, and blistering of the mouth and other more serious symptoms if ingested.

Watson says fish or no fish, spending quality time with the important people in our lives is what’s more important.

“When you fish there’s a lot more than just fishing, you know just get together and have a good time and enjoy the day with your friend or your loved ones,” says Watson.

According to an online dashboard maintained by water resources, last month, 59 algal blooms and 12 reports of fish kills were reported.

The agency has received 97 reports of algal blooms, 35 fish kills, and 12 cases involving both this year.

