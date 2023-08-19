National Hurricane Center continues monitoring tropical waves in Atlantic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of 8:00 a.m., the National Hurricane Center issued an update on Hurricane Hilary which has been deemed as a the Category 4.

Hilary continues to move at in the north-northwest at 13-mph. Its maximum sustained winds have been tapped at 130-mph and central pressure reported at 943mb.

She’s currently located a couple of hundred miles west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.

HURRICANE HILARY (8.19.2023) (WITN)

The NHS is eyeing another area of low pressure in the Pacific offshore the coast of southern Mexico. The agency is expecting any development, if any, will be slow as it moves west-northwest or northwest. The chance of any formation over the next 48-hours is at 0%, while over the next 7-days is estimated at 20%.

As for the Atlantic basin, the National Hurricane Service continues to monitor a few areas:

TROPICS UPDATE: ATLANTIC BASIN (8.19.2023) (WITN)

First area of low pressure is in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic specifically located several hundred miles of the Cabo Verde Islands. It’s expected that a “short-lived tropical depression” is likely to form over the weekend while moving west-northwestward at about 10-mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic. It’s estimated that the formation chance here over the next 48-hours and 7-days is about 70%.

The second area of low pressure is going to be located halfway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. It’s said that the environmental conditions forecasted continue to be unfavorable for development so the chance for any formation over the next 48-hours and 7-days is reported about 30%.

The third area of low pressure is located east of the Windward Islands. Future development of this system is a possibility so the chance over the next 48-hours is reported at 20% and about 40% over the next 7-days.

The fourth area of low pressure is located near the northwestern and central Bahamas. Some slow development of this system is possible through the next week. The formation chance over the next 48-hours is deemed at 0% and over the next 7-days is 50%.

