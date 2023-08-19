Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Greenville resident competes in national music competition.

Greenville resident competes in Opening Acts competition.
Greenville resident competes in Opening Acts competition.(n/a)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local Greenville artist is currently in the final stages of a music competition that gives someone the chance to sing in front of 18,000 people.

Jason Duloo is competing in the opening act competition and is now just rounds away from opening for artists such as Maroon 5, OneRepublic, and Kelly Clarkson live in New York City.

The competition started in July, and Duloo has already made it through many rounds with the public’s help as they advanced to the next round by receiving votes.

“I would meet people all over the place and there like, wow, I saw your video, and we wanna vote for you. So it’s been the larger Greenville community and also people from around the world. So I’m originally from South Africa, so people from back home, South Africans voting for me and then just pockets of people around the world voting for me, so yeah, I’m really excited about this,” said Duloo.

There are five more final rounds, according to the opening act’s website, that Duloo has to make it through with this round ending on August 24th.

Currently, Duloo is in first for this round. the competition results will be announced on September 27th.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Thorn was indicted by a grand jury for three counts of embezzlement.
Former car dealership employee accused of embezzling $300,000
Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in home
Jason Alan White (left) and Christopher Monroe Hacker (right).
NASCAR drivers charged with DWI in separate incidents, records show
POLICE: Man killed after being hit by two vehicles in Goldsboro
A Goldsboro man is in critical condition after police say he was shot on Hugh Street Thursday...
Goldsboro man in critical condition after shooting

Latest News

Rise in algal blooms and fish kills in ENC waters
Rise in algal blooms and fish kills in ENC waters
Onslow County leaders broke ground on Woodland Elementary School on Friday.
Construction underway for new school in Maysville
Bready Bear Fundraiser for foster programs.
Fundraiser kicks off for foster care programs in ENC.
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Lower Humidity For Most of the Weekend