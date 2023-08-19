Greenville resident competes in national music competition.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local Greenville artist is currently in the final stages of a music competition that gives someone the chance to sing in front of 18,000 people.

Jason Duloo is competing in the opening act competition and is now just rounds away from opening for artists such as Maroon 5, OneRepublic, and Kelly Clarkson live in New York City.

The competition started in July, and Duloo has already made it through many rounds with the public’s help as they advanced to the next round by receiving votes.

“I would meet people all over the place and there like, wow, I saw your video, and we wanna vote for you. So it’s been the larger Greenville community and also people from around the world. So I’m originally from South Africa, so people from back home, South Africans voting for me and then just pockets of people around the world voting for me, so yeah, I’m really excited about this,” said Duloo.

There are five more final rounds, according to the opening act’s website, that Duloo has to make it through with this round ending on August 24th.

Currently, Duloo is in first for this round. the competition results will be announced on September 27th.

