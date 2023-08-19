Fundraiser kicks off for foster care programs in ENC.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Celebration, smiles, and laughter filled Greenville’s Great Harvest Bread Company Friday morning to kick off the Bready Bear fundraising.

Community leaders kneaded and mended bears to bring awareness to the Bready Bear campaign which raises money for Pitt County’s foster care system and Bridge Foster Ministries.

“I’ve also told people when you’re giving, sometimes you’re giving you’re actually the one getting you to do it because it’s the right thing, and then when you ride away, and you’re sitting the car by yourself, you say to yourself that did that felt good, it feels good to give back,” said Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls.

Four dollars of each sale will go to Pitt County D.S.S. They have 200 children within their custody at any given time. But despite the bakery’s delight, Crystal Mclawhorn, a foster parent who has adopted two children, says she was shocked to find out how many kids are in the foster system.

“We need all the help we can get. These kids need a home they didn’t do nothing; they need all the help they can get,” said Mclawhorn.

She wants people to know how important it is for foster kids to feel supported.

“To be able to find a safe place, to be able to call home and for people to stop being mean,” said Mclawhorn.

Chief Sauls says being there for foster children is what helps them grow up to live happy, healthy lives and makes for a better community for all of us.

“Reminds me how much of a need it is, reminds me that there are a lot of our youth out there that are in need of one parent, sometimes two parents and that is extremely important because the family is what keeps our society together,” said Chief Sauls.

Bready bears will be available for sale from August 21-25, 2023, after 11:00 a.m. at Great Harvest Bread. The bakery says they will have extra bears prepared for those that did not pre-order.

