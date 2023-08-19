Advertise With Us
Construction underway for new school in Maysville

Onslow County leaders broke ground on Woodland Elementary School on Friday.
By Olivia Dols
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County Schools hosted a ceremony to break ground on Woodland Elementary School on Friday.

The Boards of Commissioners and Education participated in the groundbreaking ceremony to officially start construction.

“When I first saw and heard about it, I thought it was a good idea,” said Ashley Guthrie, a parent to a 6-year-old. “The area is expanding so much because of the military and people retiring here.”

Woodland Elementary School is a way to help reduce the overpopulated schools across Onslow County, but with a new school comes redistricting.

“Anytime you build a new school, there will be redistricting,” said Reddick. “We have some schools that are certainly overpopulated in the Swansboro area.”

Maysville has multiple elementary schools in the area. However, Woodland Elementary would be the school for both Maysville and Swansboro students.

“The population in this community is growing,” said Chairman Tim Foster with the Board of Commissioners. “Onslow County itself is growing rapidly. This was an area that was selected in need. We do have a few elementary schools out in this area, but we are in need of another elementary school.”

With Onslow County growing, changes start to happen. Guthrie says the new school will not affect her personally.

“The bus route is right down the road, so honestly it wouldn’t do too much of a difference,” said Guthrie.

Chairman Foster says what makes him want to do better are the students. He says they are the foundation and resource for Onslow County as a whole.

“The greatest resource for our county are the youth, and if we are meeting the need of our youth then we are meeting the needs of the future and the success of Onslow County.”

Construction has already started for the school and is expected to take 600 days. Students are welcomed in August 2025.

