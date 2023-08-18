Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Videos show flames from engine of plane that returned to Houston airport after takeoff

Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Southwest Airlines plane that had flames shooting out of an engine returned to a Houston airport about 30 minutes after takeoff this week.

The Boeing 737 had been bound for Cancun International Airport in Mexico on Tuesday but returned to William P. Hobby Airport. Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.

Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines. (RICARDO GARCIA, TMX, CNN, RICARDO GARCIA/TMX)

“We felt like a little air pocket going up. And then I heard the boom ... and then you started smelling kind of the fuel,” passenger Jordan Kleinecke told ABC News.

The Dallas-based airline said the plane experienced a “mechanical issue” shortly after takeoff. It landed safely and was taken out of service for review.

A different plane took the passengers on to Cancun, the airline said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Thorn was indicted by a grand jury for three counts of embezzlement.
Former car dealership employee accused of embezzling $300,000
Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in home
Jason Alan White (left) and Christopher Monroe Hacker (right).
NASCAR drivers charged with DWI in separate incidents, records show
POLICE: Man killed after being hit by two vehicles in Goldsboro
A Goldsboro man is in critical condition after police say he was shot on Hugh Street Thursday...
Goldsboro man in critical condition after shooting

Latest News

Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in...
Rachel Morin investigation: DNA match found
Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in...
Suspect in woman's murder caught on camera
FILE - A host of class action lawsuits alleged third parties had access to private user...
Deadline approaching to file claim in Facebook’s data privacy case
Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
Passenger records video of plane wing flames