Three sites along Tar-Pamlico fail to meet recreational water quality standards in weekly swim guide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three sites on the Tar-Pamlico failed to meet recreational water-quality standards this week, according to the Sound Rivers weekly swim guide.

The impacted sites are Havens Gardens in Washington, Dinah’s Landing at Goose Creek State Park and Cotton Patch Landing on Blounts Creek.

Sound Rivers says a long-dry spell followed by this week’s rain washing pollutants into waterways is likely the cause of the failures.

Swim Guide is an international water quality program conducted locally by Sound Rivers.

The non-profit is based in Raleigh, New Bern and Washington and has a mission to keep North Carolina’s waterways fishable, swimmable, and drinkable.

To sign up for Swim Guide notifications, go to www.soundrivers.org/swimguide or text “SWIM” to 33222 for weekly water quality text updates.

