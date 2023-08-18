Advertise With Us
Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in Wrightsville Beach incident opened fire on deputies on College Road

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies respond to incident in Wrightsville Beach Aug. 18,...
New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies respond to incident in Wrightsville Beach Aug. 18, 2023(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple agencies responded to the area of 1706 N. Lumina Ave in Wrightsville Beach on Friday at around 1 p.m.

Wilmington police say they were called as back up to something in the Holiday Inn Resort area.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says that the suspect in the Wrightsville Beach incident was spotted on College Road. The NHCSO says that, as soon as deputies arrived, the man got out of his car and began shooting at deputies. No deputies were injured, but the suspect was injured.

Market Street has been closed between College Road and and New Centre Drive.

Law enforcement is planning to hold a news conference this afternoon to discuss the situation. You’ll be able to watch the news conference live below:

WECT has reached out to local law enforcement agencies for more information.

This story is developing.

Law enforcement responding to Market Street near Jason's deli following a shooting on Aug. 18,...
Law enforcement responding to Market Street near Jason's deli following a shooting on Aug. 18, 2023(Submitted to WECT by Samantha)
