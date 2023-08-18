Schools in the east provide mental health services to students

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The nation is becoming more aware of the mental health problems facing our youth, but a college in the east has taken steps to make sure students have the support they need.

Students were greeted by staff at an information booth celebrating the first day of school at Beaufort County Community College in Washington Thursday.

School officials took the time to welcome students to the campus, but also educate them on the wide variety of mental health services available for the year...Including in-person, virtual, and remote counseling.

Brandi Keehnle says she’s had tough times in the past and students will face many challenges on their academic journey.

“The reason I sought counseling between school life, home life, things can get stressful so sometimes you need that outlet to bring yourself back down to reality,” says Keehnle.

Director of Counseling for Beaufort County Community College, Kimberly Jackson, says the options offered by the school also extend far beyond the student themselves.

She says the school records a “Wellness Wednesday” video each week with tips about coping with stress, balancing work and classes and managing depression or anxiety.

“We have family members, someone that notices that there’s something not quite right with their family member, so we have a care team on our campus that allows a family member or concerned citizen, just to be able to report to share information about someone they are concerned about, they can report anonymously, we want to be able to connect that individual with resources and support,” says Jackson.

According to the National Education Association, more than 60 percent of college students meet the criteria for at least one mental health problem.

“It’s good to have an outlet to reach out to if you need someone to talk to because you may not feel comfortable completely talking with a family member and you just may need somebody that is a third party that can be unbiased about things,” says Keehnle.

Beaufort County Community College will observe Suicide Prevention Week the first week of September.

Officials say students have access to “Integrated Family Services” providing mental help support, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

