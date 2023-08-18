Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Scarlett

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Scarlett.

Scarlett was originally adopted from Saving Graces 4 Felines back in 2013, but lost her owner and is now looking for her forever home.

Though she’s been through a lot, Scarlett is loving and is ready to bring joy to another home.

She is declawed on her front feet so she needs to be an indoor only kitty. She is also a senior cat on a prescription diet and would do best in a home without other pets.

If you want to bring home Scarlett or any of the other cats at Saving Graces 4 Felines, you can visit them at their website.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash, and a good vet reference is required.

Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They are tested for illnesses, up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and have been treated for worms and fleas.

