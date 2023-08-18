Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Scarlett

Scarlett is a senior cat, looking to bring love to a caring home.
Scarlett is a senior cat, looking to bring love to a caring home.(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By Anthony Daughety
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Scarlett.

Scarlett was originally adopted from Saving Graces 4 Felines back in 2013, but lost her owner and is now looking for her forever home.

Though she’s been through a lot, Scarlett is loving and is ready to bring joy to another home.

She is declawed on her front feet so she needs to be an indoor only kitty. She is also a senior cat on a prescription diet and would do best in a home without other pets.

If you want to bring home Scarlett or any of the other cats at Saving Graces 4 Felines, you can visit them at their website.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash, and a good vet reference is required.

Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They are tested for illnesses, up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and have been treated for worms and fleas.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Thorn was indicted by a grand jury for three counts of embezzlement.
Former car dealership employee accused of embezzling $300,000
Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in home
POLICE: Man killed after being hit by two vehicles in Goldsboro
Jason Alan White (left) and Christopher Monroe Hacker (right).
NASCAR drivers charged with DWI in separate incidents, records show
A Goldsboro man is in critical condition after police say he was shot on Hugh Street Thursday...
Goldsboro man in critical condition after shooting

Latest News

Kids enjoy playing before the summer ends.
Pitt County Child Support Services hosting free DNA testing
"Sugar Ray" will be playing at the MumFest Concert on October 21st.
“Sugar Ray” to perform at 2023 MumFest Concert
Martin General Hospital closing, people left jobless
Job fair for those displaced by Martin General Hospital closure next week
The 38th Annual Watermelon Festival returns next week.
Winterville Watermelon Festival returns next week