Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Nice days ahead! Conditions turning hot next week.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A classic summertime pattern continues to set up across Eastern NC. A cool front passed through the region earlier this morning which provided a significant drop in humidity levels and sunrise temperatures. This will continue into the weekend as a continental ridge sets up over much of the contiguous U.S. With our area located to the east of the core ridge, a brisk northwesterly flow should help temperatures soar well into the 90s during the day and upper 60s / lower 70s during the evening. Rain chances over the next few days will be minimal due to the presence of dry air at the low and middle levels of our atmosphere. Given the significant change in our airmass, the sunshine and hot temperatures may further exacerbate the ongoing abnormally dry conditions across the east.

As we head into next week, a backdoor cool front may approach Eastern NC from the north, helping to boost rain chances across the region. Any bit of rain we receive will help ease the abnormally dry conditions.

TROPICS : The National Hurricane Center will be watching four tropical waves in the Atlantic basin over the coming days. Three systems are lined up between the Antilles and the African coastline. The 1st carries a low, closest to the Antilles, 30% (low) chance of development over the next 3-7. The second area has a 40% (medium) chance of development. The 3rd area, closest to the coast of Africa, is up to a high, 70% chance of development. All 3 systems are moving to the west-northwestward through the central Atlantic Ocean. None of the systems shows a projected path that would put ENC in danger over the next seven days, however their long range track remains uncertain. The NHC is also keeping an eye over the central Gulf of Mexico for possible slow development over the next 3-7 days. That area has a 30% chance of development. The next 4 names on the storm list are Emily, Franklin, Gert, and Harold.

