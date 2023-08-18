Advertise With Us
POLICE: Man in critical condition after Goldsboro shooting

Goldsboro Police Car
Goldsboro Police Car(Goldsboro PD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man in the east is in critical condition after police say he found him shot late Thursday night.

The Goldsboro Police Department says Yzionexd Spruill, 22, is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound.

Just after 10 p.m. last night, police say they were called to the 100 block of Brazil Street for reports of shots fired.

Officials say dispatchers received several 911 calls, had ShotSpotter alerts, and a call from a man saying he had been shot while officers were in the midst of responding.

After finding Spruill suffering from a gunshot wound, he was taken to UNC Health Wayne and then flown to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

Goldsboro police say this investigation is still developing.

