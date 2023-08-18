Advertise With Us
Pitt County “Bready Bear” fundraiser for foster care returns

Bready bear
Bready bear(Great Harvest Bread Company)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An annual fundraiser that supports foster care efforts here in the East is kicking off.

Every year, the Pitt County Department of Social Services sells signature honey whole wheat teddy bears.

A $4 portion of each Bready Bear sale will go to their foster care efforts and the Bridge Foster Ministry.

On average, about 200 children are in social services custody in Pitt County and foster care is a huge part of their transition into a permanent home, according to officials.

This morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. people will be assembling the bear-shaped goods at Great Harvest Bread Company in Greenville.

Today is the last day to pre-order online or in person at the bakery.

The bears can be picked up from Monday to Friday next week.

