Pipe replacement to close part of Carteret County highway

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Traffic along a section of U.S. 70 in Carteret County will be directed by flaggers next week while N.C. Department of Transportation crews work to replace a pipe.

The two-lane highway near Army Camp Road will transition to one lane at 8 AM August 21 as crews replace a pipe with a larger, metal one.

Work is expected to be complete by 4 PM on August 24.

During the day, NCDOT will continue to maintain two-way traffic in one lane with flaggers, and at night with an automated system.

NCDOT encourages drivers to be alert to the temporary traffic pattern and the crews that will be working in the roadway, and to be patient as there likely will be slow downs in the area.

