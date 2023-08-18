One Greenville business is taking donations for Maui following deadly wildfires that took the lives of over 100 people

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Body Therapy and Motion in Greenville is accepting nonperishable foods, water, batteries, and more.

“I decided to take donations for Maui because I saw everything that was going on and it was just devastating,” says Body Therapy and Motion Owner, Raven Mangiapane.

Mangiapane is taking action after deadly wildfires swept through Hawaii’s Island of Maui leaving more than 100 people dead.

Mangiapane says they are taking a variety of donations. “Baby items, nonperishable foods, water, batteries, flashlights, comforters, bedding. They said they will accept anything at this point just because it’s such a bad experience that they’re going through.”

The donations will go to Maui’s Kings Cathedral Church and other shelters.

However, Body Therapy and Motion isn’t the only place accepting donations. The American Red Cross Northeastern Chapter is encouraging people to give money.

Miltia Grady-Wheatley, the Northeastern Red Cross Executive Director says, “Once we do that, it helps us be able to provide immediate assistance so one of the things is, we may not know immediately what their family needs, but they know what they’re most in need of. Whether it’s clothing, medication, things of that nature, we’re able to give them the money for them to make that decision of what’s the most immediate thing for them.”

Regardless of what you give or how much, Grady-Wheatley and Mangiapane say it’s giving that gets those in need through difficult times.

“I always like to remind people that you never know, it could be you or your neighbor, or someone in your family so whether it’s $5 or $1,000, it makes a difference,” Grady-Wheatley says.

Mangiapane also told WITN, “During these hard times, compassion goes a long way. If they see that people care, it could give them light of what their future could look like so if I can contribute to that, it fills my heart.”

To give at Body Therapy and Motion-- you can contact Mangiapane through the Body Therapy and Motion LLC Facebook Donation Flyer.

To give to the Red Cross, you can stop by any of their chapters or give online or through call and text. To give $10, you can text “Get Emergency” or “Red Cross” to 90999.

Body Therapy and Motion will be accepting donations until August 31st.

The Red Cross has sent seven of their team members over to Maui to help in any way they can.

