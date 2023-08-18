Newly released data shows North Carolina set a record for visitor spending in 2022

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina set a record for visitor spending in 2022, according to county-level data released Friday by the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The preliminary findings are from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina.

The organization says a record $33.3 billion was spent by visitors in 2022 and that 45 of North Carolina’s 100 counties had double-digit increases in visitor spending.

Most of the spending was in North Carolina’s urban counties with Mecklenburg county receiving a leading $5.3 billion.

Wake County ranked second with $3 billion.

The top earning county here in the East was Dare County, which saw $2 billion, followed by Carteret County with $698 million in visitor spending.

You can find the full list here.

As WITN previously reported in May, travel statewide rose 15.2% in 2022 to set a record in visitor spending.

That increase followed a 2021 turnaround from the pandemic’s peak, which brought a 32% drop in visitor spending.

