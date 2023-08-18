Advertise With Us
New Bern police investigating overnight shooting that critically hurt one person

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that happened overnight Friday and left one man critically hurt.

Police say it happened at 2:48 AM in the 900 block of Elm Street.

They say after arriving on scene, they found 44-year-old Shontell Reed suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center and then transferred to ECU Health Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

New Bern police say that based on the evidence gathered and statements from witnesses, there is no additional threat to the public at this time.

However, they have not said anything about a suspect in this case.

If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, you’re asked to call the New Bern Police Department at (252) 672-4253.

