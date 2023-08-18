Advertise With Us
Magnolia Arts Center to bring a “Summer of Love” to ENC

Production set to take the stage from August 24 through September 2 with tickets costing $20
ENC at Three - Magnolia Arts presents Summer of Love
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Magnolia Arts Center’s actor Amanda Scanlan stopped by ENC AT THREE to talk about the latest production the center is putting on called “Summer of Love.”

MAC: SUMMER OF LOVE
MAC: SUMMER OF LOVE(WITN)

The show can be described as being a bit “hippy, trippy, feel-good musical featuring powerful music of the late 1960s.”

A brief synopsis: It’s set in San Francisco during the Summer of Love. It follows a group of hippies who open the minds of a runaway bride and her so-called jilted fiancé to “love and flower power.”

Scanlan is one of the actors appearing in “Summer of Love” and for more information about it be sure to view the FULL SEGMENT above!

MAGNOLIA ART CENTER: "SUMMER OF LOVE"
MAGNOLIA ART CENTER: "SUMMER OF LOVE"(WITN)

The production is set to take the stage from August 24 through September 2 at a variety of different times.

Tickets are available for $20 here: CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

