Jacksonville police ask for help identifying person-of-interest in fraud case

Person-of-Interest in fraud case
Person-of-Interest in fraud case(Jacksonville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person-of-interest in a fraud case.

They say surveillance photos captured the man at the Lowe’s on 425 Yopp Road, on June 29th, at the same time a fraud happened.

Police ask that if you know the identity or location of this person, to call them at (910) 938-6440 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information that can be used solving a crime.

