FUR BABY FRIDAY: Meet MORGAN!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In this week’s “Fur Baby Friday,” get ready to meet 3-year-old MORGAN whose guessed to be a Bulldog mix. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina came on WITN’s ENC AT THREE in an effort to help find this sweet pup a forever home...

And here’s what WITN’s Natalie Parsons has to say about MORGAN...

“Morgan is the absolute SWEETEST! She’s such a big snuggly and playful baby to say the very least, and she very much deserves a second chance at life. After the cameras were turned off, I was chatting with the HSEC’s Angela Krebs about Morgan and managed to be told a story that I wish we had shared on-camera. Krebs has now fostered Morgan for 3-months and at one point during that time she felt a bump of sorts on Morgan’s neck. The rescue took the pup to the vet and after further investigation it was found that she had a BULLET in her neck! According to Krebs, the vet removed it, and the entire time Morgan was smiling and happy like nothing had ever happened to her. It always amazes me just how forgiving and resilient dogs are. Morgan is such an INCREDIBLE dog that anyone would be extremely LUCKY to have as part of their family.” -Natalie

Watch the ABOVE VIDEO to find out exactly what type of forever home little MORGAN would thrive in!

Life can surely get busy, but how about some time to “Pause and Paw” with the HSEC? It’s a fun event set to happen on August 23 from 3-5 p.m. at 1307 Cotanche Street in Greenville. There’s so better way to relax then with fur babies in the mix!

HSEC is also hosting its annual CANINE CRAWL event this October, and WITN’s Natalie Parsons will be there supporting the rescue and cause as Emcee. So be sure to mark your calendar ahead of time!

The HSEC is currently in need of some donations specifically the following items:

In this week’s segment, WITN’s Natalie Parsons chats with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan who says that the “Flower Power Fundraiser” is still ongoing through October if you’re still interested in purchasing flowers.

