ECU students back, businesses welcome move-in crowd

By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -It’s good to see ECU students and families walking the streets of downtown once again.

“It’s like a light switch turns on,” said University Book Exchange Manager, Chad Thompson. “Two days ago, we had kids starting to move in.”

“We missed them, we’re glad the Pirates are back,” said Nash Hot Chicken Owner, Kurt Hauser.

Students have been busy moving in all week for another year of higher learning but first, grabbed Pirate gear from University Book Exchange before hitting the books Monday.

“We have mom and dad apparel,” Thompson said. “We have stuff for brothers and sisters. It’s a time with a lot of mixed emotions but overall, it’s a great experience.”

Families looking for a savory meal after a long day of moving their Pirate in are in luck because Hauser says Nash Hot Chicken is always ready for new customers.

“We’re only just over a year old so we’re still trying to spread the word,” Hauser said. “Hopefully, those folks that got a good taste last year are telling the freshmen.”

Students are ready to work towards their degrees, while also preparing for the best time of year.

“Easily football,” said ECU student, Tanner Warsinsky. “Hopefully we do good this season. It’ll be fun win or lose.”

Watching ECU battle at Dowdy-Ficklen stadium is special, and former Pirate football star Tre Hicks believes tradition makes the purple and gold experience.

“Understand what it means to hoist the colors,” Hicks said. “Understand what it means to hold up the no quarter. Come into this understanding because that’s what ECU is about.”

In all, 5,400 students are moving into the dorms this week, but many more students are moving back to Greenville and living off campus.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

