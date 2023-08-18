Advertise With Us
Eastern North Carolina hotel named “Best Boutique Hotel” in America for second consecutive year

The Beaufort Hotel in Beaufort, NC.(Deric Rush)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort Hotel has landed top honors with USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards as “Best Boutique Hotel” in America.

It’s the second year in a row the hotel has won the coveted award.

An initial list of 20 nominees was chosen by a combination of editors from USA Today, 10Best.com and other “relevant expert contributors.”

The top ten winners were then determined by a nationwide vote.

The Beaufort Hotel has won the boutique hotel category both of the years the category was included on the list.

Two other North Carolina hotels were also nominated: The Everett Hotel in Bryson City and The Graylyn Estate in Winston-Salem.

