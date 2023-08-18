Drug trafficking investigation leads to arrest in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A drug trafficking investigation between the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the NCIS Special Operations Unit has concluded with an arrest.

Law enforcement says they conducted multiple traffic stops, arrests, and drug related seizures in the investigation into street level drug sales in the Midway Park area.

The investigation led to a search warrant of a home on 206 Boyington Drive.

During a search of the residence, law enforcement says it recovered multiple firearms, 858 grams of marijuana, two packages of unidentified white powder, non-taxpaid moonshine, and digital scales.

Additionally, several vehicles were seized as assets of suspected illegal drug trade.

The sheriff’s office arrested the homeowner, Quentin Graham, Jr. and charged him with Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Sell Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Manufacture Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Felony Maintain Dwelling for Purposes of Controlled Substance.

Graham, Jr. was jailed on a $2.5 million secured bond.

