Beaufort police ask for help finding hit-and-run suspect

Hit and run suspect
Hit and run suspect(Beaufort Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort Police Department is asking for help solving a hit-and-run.

They say surveillance photos show a red vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the courthouse parking lot on Wednesday around 2:15 PM.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and its owner.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call (252) 726-1911.

