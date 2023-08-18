Beaufort police ask for help finding hit-and-run suspect

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort Police Department is asking for help solving a hit-and-run.

They say surveillance photos show a red vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the courthouse parking lot on Wednesday around 2:15 PM.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and its owner.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call (252) 726-1911.

