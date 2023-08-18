Advertise With Us
Ayden-Grifton volleyball battles to victory at South Central

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ayden-Grifton volleyball kicked off its season with a hard fought 3-1 victory at South Central on Thursday night in Winterville.

The Chargers dropped the first set and had to battle the rest of the way to get the win.

They took the third set 25-22. The fourth went extra points and the Chargers claimed it 28-26 to close out the match.

“Don’t get down on yourself, just lock in, it’s what we say. Lock in. They really just locked in,” says Ayden-Grifton head coach Nicole Waters, “Even when they got down 4, 5, like I said, they just kept on, kept on, kept on. I’m just so proud of them. I’m so proud I don’t even have words. I’m so proud of them.”

