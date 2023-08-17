Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Typical Summer Heat Turns Hotter Next Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Any showers or downpours this evening may be all the rain we get for the next week. Rain chances look to shut off for most of the area with the exception of the sea breeze each afternoon. Typical summer heat will turn a little hotter next week but first, we’ll get a wave of lower humidity. Friday will feel a little better but Saturday morning looks the most comfortable. After a nice night for the start of high school football, temperatures will fall into the 60s by Saturday morning. The heat will really start to build early next week as high pressure takes over for most of the country. While the heat index won’t be as high as it was earlier this week, we’ll still see high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s Monday through Wednesday. Heat index could reach 105°F on Tuesday.

TROPICS : The National Hurricane Center will be watching three tropical waves in the Atlantic basin over the coming days. Two systems are located in the deep Atlantic and carry a 60% chance of development over the next 3-7 days as they move west-northwestward. Neither system shows a projected path that would put ENC in danger over the next ten days, however, their long-range track remains uncertain. The NHC is also keeping an eye on the central Gulf of Mexico for possible slow development over the next 3-7 days. That area has a 30% chance of development. The next 3 names on the storm list are Emily, Franklin, and Gert.

