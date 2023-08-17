Advertise With Us
Three people arrested in Craven County narcotics investigation

New Bern narcotics arrests
New Bern narcotics arrests(New Bern Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three men have been arrested in a narcotics investigation conducted by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and New Bern Police Department.

Police say that on Thursday, officers executed a search warrant at 1104 Newton Driver in New Bern and seized 362 grams of meth, 98 grams of fentanyl, 8 doses of Oxycodone pills, and more than $6,500 from the residence.

They also arrested three people during their investigation.

29-year-old Josiah Knox is facing several charges including Trafficking in Meth, Trafficking in Opium or Heroin, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver a Schedule II Drug, and Misdemeanor Child Abuse.

22-year-old Jalen Brown and 23-year-old Kayla Brown are both charged with Trafficking in Meth, Trafficking in Opium or Heroin, and Misdemeanor Child Abuse.

All three were jailed on a $4.5 million bond.

