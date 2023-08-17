Advertise With Us
“Sugar Ray” to perform at 2023 MumFest Concert

"Sugar Ray" will be playing at the MumFest Concert on October 21st.
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - This year’s MumFest is shaping up to be a great time for Eastern Carolina as a 90s favorite is set to take the stage.

MumFest organizers have announced that Sugar Ray will be playing at the MumFest Concert at Lawson Creek Park in New Bern on October 21st.

With over 10 million records sold, Sugar Ray is known for hits like “Fly,” “Every Morning,” “Someday,” “Falls Apart,” and “When It’s Over.”

Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

For tickets click here.

Don’t forget to mark your calendar for the actual MumFest on October 14th and 15th in downtown New Bern.

WITN is a proud sponsor of MumFest.

