Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Study finds that poor and vulnerable people die often in hurricanes, experts suggest better preparation in the future

Poor and vulnerable main victims of hurricane-related deaths
Poor and vulnerable main victims of hurricane-related deaths(Jaylen Holloway)
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Hurricane-related deaths have increased nationwide over the past decades, hitting poor and vulnerable communities the hardest according to a recent study.

“Minority neighborhoods often have less of a choice about where they live and how they move around,” said Columbia University Environmental Health Sciences professor, Robbie Parks.

“Being poor doesn’t mean you can’t be smart when you need to evacuate,” said Craven County Emergency Management Director, Stanley Kite.

Parks was among several experts who found that the poor and vulnerable die more because of limited preparational resources.

“Being able to survive a cyclone is to be able to evacuate or have a transport,” Parks said. “Poor and more vulnerable communities have less of a means to do that.”

The study says the number of people killed in hurricanes is rarely concrete due to others indirectly dying days and months after. Kite says no one is safe.

“You’re not immune, and you’re not exempt from being a casualty in some of these events,” Kite said. “One little twist or change can be the difference in you living or dying.”

In 2018, Kite says Hurricane Florence swept through the state and damaged cities like New Bern. He believes the study shows why hurricane preparedness is vital.

“We as people have to take responsibility for ourselves sometimes,” Kite said. “We have to go ahead and reach out, don’t wait for someone else.”

Kite says it’s still been hard to help some families from Florence nearly five years later.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Thorn was indicted by a grand jury for three counts of embezzlement.
Former car dealership employee accused of embezzling $300,000
Associate warden from Bertie Correctional pleads guilty in federal fraud scheme
The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
DEPUTIES: Father charged with killing state employee that hit and killed his son
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
A mother here in the east is demanding accountability tonight after she shared video with WITN...
UPDATE: Caretaker accused of abusing Pitt County disabled adult arrested

Latest News

FILE - North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger presides over a Senate floor debate.
North Carolina Republicans finalize passage of an elections bill that could withstand a veto
prescription stimulant drug shortage
Students in the east face prescription drug shortages ahead of school year
Onslow County partners with adults to learn more about the Give Back Careers program.
Give Back Careers program helps students in need
ENC resident responds to Raleigh protests Wednesday
ENC resident reacts to protests in Raleigh surrounding vetoes of LGBTQ+ bills