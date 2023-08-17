Study finds that poor and vulnerable people die often in hurricanes, experts suggest better preparation in the future

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Hurricane-related deaths have increased nationwide over the past decades, hitting poor and vulnerable communities the hardest according to a recent study.

“Minority neighborhoods often have less of a choice about where they live and how they move around,” said Columbia University Environmental Health Sciences professor, Robbie Parks.

“Being poor doesn’t mean you can’t be smart when you need to evacuate,” said Craven County Emergency Management Director, Stanley Kite.

Parks was among several experts who found that the poor and vulnerable die more because of limited preparational resources.

“Being able to survive a cyclone is to be able to evacuate or have a transport,” Parks said. “Poor and more vulnerable communities have less of a means to do that.”

The study says the number of people killed in hurricanes is rarely concrete due to others indirectly dying days and months after. Kite says no one is safe.

“You’re not immune, and you’re not exempt from being a casualty in some of these events,” Kite said. “One little twist or change can be the difference in you living or dying.”

In 2018, Kite says Hurricane Florence swept through the state and damaged cities like New Bern. He believes the study shows why hurricane preparedness is vital.

“We as people have to take responsibility for ourselves sometimes,” Kite said. “We have to go ahead and reach out, don’t wait for someone else.”

Kite says it’s still been hard to help some families from Florence nearly five years later.

