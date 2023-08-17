Students in the east face prescription drug shortages ahead of school year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As students in the east prepare to go back to class next week, some may have trouble making good grades because of a nationwide shortage of popular prescription stimulant medications.

The food and drug administration or FDA, recently announced they are working to resolve the problem facing Americans in recent months.

ECU student Caroline Cronland says her regular pharmacy was out of her prescription ADHD medication, but she was able to find a different location with it in stock.

“Off the medication, I’m like - I want to talk the whole time, I’m not paying attention. I’ll probably get in trouble in class, get called out because they’re like you don’t need to be talking, you need to do your work...and probably like bomb the test, so yeah” explains Cronland.

The FDA, along with the drug enforcement administration or DEA, say they recognize the important role the medications play in the treatment of conditions such as Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD, Binge Eating Disorder, and uncontrollable episodes of deep sleep or Narcolepsy.

They say because stimulants are controlled substances with a high potential for abuse that can lead to addiction and overdose, there are limits on how much of the drugs can be produced.

Pharmacist Staci Garner says students will have a tough time with academic success without being able to take the medication on a regular basis.

“They may have more of an issue as far as paying attention or focusing in class or maybe even a harder time at home studying in the afternoons or absorbing some of the required material,” says Garner.

Director of Pharmacy for ECU Student Health Services, Matthew Turnage, says if any student is in need of a medication refill, the pharmacy staff will help identify alternative medications and treatment plans with providers.

“I feel like Adderall is equal, well they said its really caffeinated, it’s probably like equal to 15 cups of coffee, I think that’s what they say so I’d be chugging like coffee, chugging like Monster drinks, I mean it’s hard” says Cronland.

Diabetes patients are also experiencing a shortage of the drug, Ozempic, because it’s gained popularity for weight loss.

The FDA says they are working closely with manufacturers to understand, prevent and reduce the impact of these shortages.

