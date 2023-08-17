Advertise With Us
Some Lenoir County residents urged to evacuate homes as crews respond to natural gas leak

Lenoir County gas leak
Lenoir County gas leak(Lenoir County Emergency Services)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several Lenoir County residents are being urged to evacuate their homes as crews respond to a natural gas leak.

Lenoir County Emergency Services says it is assisting Kinston’s Department of Fire and Rescue with the gas leak located at 908 Roseanne Drive.

Residents on Roseanne Drive from Lynn Drive to Phillips Road have been requested to evacuate their homes until the leak is secured.

Those evacuating the area may take shelter at First Pentecostal Church located at 711 Phillips Road.

LCES will be there to assist evacuees.

Piedmont Natural Gas is on scene working to secure the leak.

Updates will be provided as the situation changes.

