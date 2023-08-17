Advertise With Us
Scratch-off wins Eastern North Carolina man $100,000

Scratch-off ticket
Scratch-off ticket(NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro man says an unexpected scratch-off purchase netted him a $100,000 prize.

Thomas Presley says he didn’t initially plan on buying a ticket, but after finding $20 in his pocket, he tried his luck with a $20 100X The Cash ticket purchased from the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Tommys Road in Goldsboro Wednesday morning.

Presley, who is an assistant principal, says after uncovering the $100,000 prize, he had to double-check to make sure he really won.

“First I called my wife,” he said. “She didn’t believe it so I took a picture of it to show her.”

Presley collected his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256.

He said he will use the prize winnings to do some home improvements and save for his daughter’s education.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. Wayne County has received state grants totaling $30 million from monies raised by the lottery to help build a new elementary school.

