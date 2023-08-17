Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: The sunshine returns with little to no rain chances over the next few days.

Much of Eastern NC is now in abnormally dry conditions
Russell James WITN
Russell James WITN(WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front offshore this afternoon and low to mid level humidity will continue to help spark additional showers and a spotty storm over the next few hours. Once the front clears offshore, high pressure will build in from the northwest leaving us with clear skies and hotter temperatures lasting into late next week.

With mininal rain chances over the next several days, the sunshine and hot temperatures may further exacerbate the ongoing abnormally dry conditions across the east.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center will be watching three tropical waves in the Atlantic basin over the coming days. Two systems are located in the deep Atlantic near the coast of Africa. They both carry a 60% chance of development over the next 3-7 days as they move west-northwestward towards the central Atlantic Ocean. Neither system shows a projected path that would put ENC in danger over the next ten days, however their long range track remains uncertain. The NHC is also keeping an eye over the central Gulf of Mexico for possible slow development over the next 3-7 days. That area has a 30% chance of development. The next 3 names on the storm list are Emily, Franklin, and Gert.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

