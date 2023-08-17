Public Safety Professionals recognized during annual luncheon

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Four different people have been recognized for their hard work and dedication to the community.

Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual luncheon to celebrate public safety professionals’ accomplishments.

The four fields honored on Thursday were firefighters, law enforcement, emergency medical services, and emergency communications. There were six nominees, and of those four people from each field received an award.

Charity Jordan, who has been part of the Maysville Fire and EMT family for six years won one of the awards given out on Thursday.

“I’m a volunteer, so being able to work a full-time job and volunteer on the side is difficult,” said Jordan, the winner of the 2023 Emergency Medical Services Professional of the Year.

Jordan was not the only one who won an award for Maysville Fire and EMS. Andrew Provost, the captain, has served for eight years and also received an award. Something he did not expect.

“Shock and surprised when I received the email,” said Provost. “I thought it was a spam email, and I ran into m chief two days later and found out it was legit.”

Though rewards are exciting, not everything is as easy as it seems. Emily White, who is the telecommunicator II for Jacksonville Police Department and Firefighters, shares the hard part of her job.

“Taking it home,” said White. “There’s crazy things that happen, and I know I’m doing my best I can to help everybody: the citizens, the police department, and firefighters I talk to.”

Everyone nominated for the Public Safety Award Luncheon Ceremony has a reason for doing what they do on a daily basis. The main reason though is to serve their community.

“The community aspect of it and helping people who are in need at the time,” said Provost.

Even though Jordan says it can be difficult some days, it is all worth it. She believes she is headed in the right direction.

“My dad plays a big role in my life,” said Jordan. “He is the fire chief, so I want to be like him and this is one step closer to that so I am grateful.”

The fourth winner was Deputy Brandon Paul Moore with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. He received the Law Enforcement of the Year award.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.