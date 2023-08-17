Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

POLICE: Man killed after being hit by two vehicles in Goldsboro

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday morning, police in the east say a man was hit and killed by an SUV and 18-wheeler while walking across a Goldsboro intersection.

The Goldsboro Police Department says 64-year-old Willie Harvey crossing North Berkeley Boulevard on foot was hit by a black 2011 Mercedes SUV driven by a 38-year-old man traveling south.

Police say after Harvey was hit by the SUV, he was then hit by a 2020 18-wheeler driven by a 35-year-old man who was also traveling south.

The 64-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Officers say this happened at the intersection of North Berkeley Boulevard and Caudill Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. yesterday.

Goldsboro police say this investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Thorn was indicted by a grand jury for three counts of embezzlement.
Former car dealership employee accused of embezzling $300,000
A mother here in the east is demanding accountability tonight after she shared video with WITN...
UPDATE: Caretaker accused of abusing Pitt County disabled adult arrested
NC Legislative Building Photographer: Maggie Brown × 1 / 3 The entrance to the North Carolina...
North Carolina legislature overrides Governor’s vetoes on transgender and charter school bills
Police say the dirt bike was stolen
Family of Goldsboro man hit and killed on dirt bike mourn his loss, seek answers about accident
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

Latest News

Drought Monitor Update: 8-17-23
DROUGHT UPDATE: Drought conditions expanding across eastern NC
Onslow County partners with adults to learn more about the Give Back Careers program.
Give Back Careers program helps students in need
Kids enjoy playing before the summer ends.
Pitt County Child Support Services hosting free DNA testing
“Sugar Ray” to perform at 2023 MumFest Concert
“Sugar Ray” to perform at 2023 MumFest Concert