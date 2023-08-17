POLICE: Man killed after being hit by two vehicles in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday morning, police in the east say a man was hit and killed by an SUV and 18-wheeler while walking across a Goldsboro intersection.

The Goldsboro Police Department says 64-year-old Willie Harvey crossing North Berkeley Boulevard on foot was hit by a black 2011 Mercedes SUV driven by a 38-year-old man traveling south.

Police say after Harvey was hit by the SUV, he was then hit by a 2020 18-wheeler driven by a 35-year-old man who was also traveling south.

The 64-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Officers say this happened at the intersection of North Berkeley Boulevard and Caudill Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. yesterday.

Goldsboro police say this investigation is still ongoing.

