Pitt County Child Support Services hosting free DNA testing

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A child support service department in the east is hosting an event for Child Support Awareness Month.

The Pitt County Department of Child Support Services is offering free DNA testing today.

The free confidential testing will be at the Pitt County Human Services Center from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 203 Government Circle in Greenville.

Walk-ins are welcome, but Pitt County DSS says paternity must be an issue, parents are asked to bring a government-issued ID and birth certificate for each child, and participants must seek child support services and applications will be accepted the same day.

Application fees from $10 to $25 may apply.

“A critical step in a child’s life is determining the child’s father. Establishing the legal responsibility of a father for his child ensures certain rights for the child, such as a greater sense of identity and possible knowledge of the father’s family medical history and to Social Security, insurance, and military benefits,” says Sonya Scott, Child Support Program Administrator.

For unemployed or underemployed noncustodial parents, a Pitt County Child Support Employment Services Social Worker will be available to discuss the Supporting Training and Employing Parents Program (STEPP).

For more information about child support, the DNA testing event, or STEPP program, contact Pitt County Child Support Services at 252-902-1300.

