MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Caprese Wonton Bites

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Caprese Wonton Bites!

Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe: (***NOTE: Ingredients create 12-Caprese bites.)

12 wonton wrappers

2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil

12 (1/3 oz sized) drained fresh Mozzarella balls

4 chopped grape tomatoes

Either a Balsamic Glaze or a Pesto Sauce will do for a nice to drizzle

Here are the SIMPLE directions:

Pre-heat oven to 400F.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly mist paper with cooking spray.

Fill small dish with water and set it beside you.

Lay a wonton wrapper on the mat then sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon of the sliced basil into the center, top with a Mozzarella ball and about a 1/3 chopped tomatoes.

Dip your finger into the dish of water and run it along the entire outside edge of the wonton wrapper --- corner to corner, creating a square of wet around the edge of the wrapper.

Gather the four corners of the wrapper and bring to the center, pressing them together.

Use your fingers to press together all the edges of the wonton wrapper to seal the Caprese bite closed.

Place the finished bite onto the prepared baking sheet from step. (Repeat until you use up all ingredients!)

Mist the tops of the bites with cooking spray (OPTIONAL: Use egg whites or butter for extra flavor)

Place into the oven and bake for 10-12 minutes until the X at the top of the Caprese bites are golden. Serve warm.

