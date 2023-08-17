MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Caprese Wonton Bites
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Caprese Wonton Bites!
Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe: (***NOTE: Ingredients create 12-Caprese bites.)
- 12 wonton wrappers
- 2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil
- 12 (1/3 oz sized) drained fresh Mozzarella balls
- 4 chopped grape tomatoes
- Either a Balsamic Glaze or a Pesto Sauce will do for a nice to drizzle
Here are the SIMPLE directions:
- Pre-heat oven to 400F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly mist paper with cooking spray.
- Fill small dish with water and set it beside you.
- Lay a wonton wrapper on the mat then sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon of the sliced basil into the center, top with a Mozzarella ball and about a 1/3 chopped tomatoes.
- Dip your finger into the dish of water and run it along the entire outside edge of the wonton wrapper --- corner to corner, creating a square of wet around the edge of the wrapper.
- Gather the four corners of the wrapper and bring to the center, pressing them together.
- Use your fingers to press together all the edges of the wonton wrapper to seal the Caprese bite closed.
- Place the finished bite onto the prepared baking sheet from step. (Repeat until you use up all ingredients!)
- Mist the tops of the bites with cooking spray (OPTIONAL: Use egg whites or butter for extra flavor)
- Place into the oven and bake for 10-12 minutes until the X at the top of the Caprese bites are golden. Serve warm.
Make sure you view the FULL “Mixing With Maggie” segment above for additional information!
And if you give this recipe a try, make sure to post pictures on social media using the hashtag: #mixingwithmaggieWITN :)
