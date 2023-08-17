Advertise With Us
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Caprese Wonton Bites

Mixing with Maggie - Caprese Wonton mozzarella Bites
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Caprese Wonton Bites!

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: CAPRESE WONTONS (8.17.2023)
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: CAPRESE WONTONS (8.17.2023)(WITN)

Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe: (***NOTE: Ingredients create 12-Caprese bites.)

  • 12 wonton wrappers
  • 2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil
  • 12 (1/3 oz sized) drained fresh Mozzarella balls
  • 4 chopped grape tomatoes
  • Either a Balsamic Glaze or a Pesto Sauce will do for a nice to drizzle
MWM: CAPRESE WONTONS INGREDIENTS (8.17.2023)
MWM: CAPRESE WONTONS INGREDIENTS (8.17.2023)(MWM: CAPRESE WONTONS INGREDIENTS (8.17.2023))

Here are the SIMPLE directions:

  • Pre-heat oven to 400F.
  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly mist paper with cooking spray.
  • Fill small dish with water and set it beside you.
  • Lay a wonton wrapper on the mat then sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon of the sliced basil into the center, top with a Mozzarella ball and about a 1/3 chopped tomatoes.
  • Dip your finger into the dish of water and run it along the entire outside edge of the wonton wrapper --- corner to corner, creating a square of wet around the edge of the wrapper.
  • Gather the four corners of the wrapper and bring to the center, pressing them together.
  • Use your fingers to press together all the edges of the wonton wrapper to seal the Caprese bite closed.
  • Place the finished bite onto the prepared baking sheet from step. (Repeat until you use up all ingredients!)
  • Mist the tops of the bites with cooking spray (OPTIONAL: Use egg whites or butter for extra flavor)
  • Place into the oven and bake for 10-12 minutes until the X at the top of the Caprese bites are golden. Serve warm.
MWM: CAPRESE WONTONS (8.17.2023)
MWM: CAPRESE WONTONS (8.17.2023)(WITN)

Make sure you view the FULL “Mixing With Maggie” segment above for additional information!

And if you give this recipe a try, make sure to post pictures on social media using the hashtag: #mixingwithmaggieWITN :)

