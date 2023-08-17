Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Morning showers Thursday; Nice Weekend Coming

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A stationary front will hang around the coast on Thursday with widespread morning showers tapering off after midday. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s with a south wind at 10 mph. Sunshine will battle with cloud cover by the afternoon with just an isolated shower or two. Overnight lows will fall to the low 70s, bringing the humidity back to a more seasonable level.

Rain showers and cloud cover will dry up and move out by Friday, leaving us sunny for the upcoming weekend. Highs will hold near the 90° mark, giving us a classic August weekend. The next round of rain will hold off until next Tuesday/Wednesday. with highs climbing back towards the mid 90s early next week ahead of the next front.

TROPICS : The National Hurricane Center will be watching three tropical waves in the Atlantic basin over the coming days. Two systems are located in the deep Atlantic near the coast of Africa. They both carry a 60% chance of development over the next 3-7 days as they move west-northwestward towards the central Atlantic Ocean. Neither system shows a projected path that would put ENC in danger over the next ten days, however their long range track remains uncertain. The NHC is also keeping an eye over the central Gulf of Mexico for possible slow development over the next 3-7 days. That area has a 20% chance of development. The next 3 names on the storm list are Emily, Franklin, and Gert.

