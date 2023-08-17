Goldsboro man in critical condition after shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro man is in critical condition after police say he was shot on Hugh Street Thursday morning.

According to Goldsboro police, they found 23-year-old Aaron Smith II of Goldsboro near a parked car in a parking lot on the 900 block of Hugh Street suffering from a gunshot wound after responding to a ShotSpotter alert that they received around 8:34 am on Thursday morning.

Smith was taken to UNC Health Wayne before being transferred to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville where police say he is in critical condition.

The Goldsboro Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Investigative Services Bureau at 919-580-4241 or 919-705-6572. Callers can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.