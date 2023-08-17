Give Back Careers program helps students in need

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Give Back Careers program connects students with a mentor to help prepare for their future.

The Give Back Careers program is part of the Give Something Back company. The program is specifically for students in 8th, 9th, and 10th grade.

There are currently 10 students in the program across Onslow County. One student, Alexandria Duross, joined and has seen improvements in herself.

“This helped me boost my grades a lot and give me encouragement to keep going forward,” said Duross.

However, it is not just Duross who has seen a difference, but her grandmother too. When Alexandria found out she got accepted into the program, her grandmother could not believe it.

“I almost cried,” said Doris Duross. “It was something I never thought would happen, and I know my husband and I couldn’t have done for her. For this program to help her out, I think it is fabulous. She’s become a better student. She loves going to school. She loves her teachers and helps students when they need help. I mean, she’s a good kid.”

Shantel Stephenson, the program director in Jacksonville, is one of many staff members to Give Back. She’s been with Alexandria since the beginning.

“We are a student coaching mentoring program,” said Stephenson. “We help kids who have faced various adversities and hardships in life find their path and grind who they want to be.”

Stephanson is excited to see where Duross goes next, even though Alexandria has it already planned out.

“I plan to be a travel veterinarian and start my own business,” said Alexandria Duross.

Bob Carr, the founder of the program, said this year marks it’s 20th anniversary and their 2,000th scholarship. He plans to continue to put the students needs first, always.

“It’s very meaningful because our kids thrive under our program,” said Carr. “They have a caring adult in their life who is consistently going to be with throughout their educational years.”

The program is a long-term commitment when it comes to putting the students first.

If you know a student who would benefit from this program, you can fill out a student interest form by visiting www.giveback.ngo/get-started.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.