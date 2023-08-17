Family speaks out after no suspect in shooting four months later

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 13-year-old Tyquan Holloman was hit by a bullet when his home on Roberts Street in Ahoskie was shot at back in April.

“ I feel very hurt for my grandson because I literally had just left out that room when my grandson got shot that night, and it’s tearing my heart to pieces every day,” said Leslie Harrell, Tyquans grandmother.

Four months later, Tyquan is still in the hospital, but according to his mom Rashenna Sessoms, he is recovering well.

“Only thing I can say on it is that man upstairs is real, my babies a miracle he’s here. He’s doing good, like I said. Thank God for all of it,” said Sessoms.

But there are still no arrests in the case. Tyquan’s family is asking the public for help.

“Just justice, peace, and not just for my family because it’s a whole lot of cases that haven’t been solved everybody needs justice and peace. it’s been going through things,” said Sessoms.

Sessoms said since the shooting into her home in April, several more have happened. According to Police Chief James Asbell, no one was hurt or hit in those shootings, but the Sessoms family wants this pattern to end.

“Get together, let’s come together and solve all these crimes and cases because it’s sad that you’re out here letting kids go around just shooting people at people’s houses,” said Harrell.

Asbell said the shooting on April 20th is still an ongoing and active investigation. They’re asking anyone in the community with information or knowledge to contact them.

The police chief also said there are frequent calls about shots fired in the area where Tyquan was shot, however, they are doing what they can to prevent them. Including quarterly forums to help the community work together to fight violence.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.