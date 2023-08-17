ENC resident reacts to protests in Raleigh surrounding vetoes of LGBTQ+ bills

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Protesters gathered in Raleigh Wednesday as lawmakers discuss voting to over-ride Governor Roy Cooper’s vetoes of three bills that target North Carolina’s LGBTQ+ community.

Equality North Carolina, the ACLU and Planned Parenthood South Atlantic attended the protest.

The bills vetoed consist of a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors, a bill banning transgender and intersex kids from participating in athletic activities not associated with the sex that identifies them at birth, and the Parents Bill of Rights that compels educators to notify parents if a child at school is asked to be called by different pronouns.

Republican lawmakers have defended the bills saying they are trying to create fair competition in sports, protecting young North Carolinians for making decisions that will impact their entire lives, and ensuring parents are aware of what is going on in their child’s life.

1 ENC Pride President, Becca Eversole, says she sees things differently.

“When my General Assembly passes a law like this, it seems like they’re telling me ‘We don’t want you here.’ These anti-trans bills are going to be devastating for the community, especially young trans people. This is life-saving healthcare and as for the so-called Parents Bill of Rights, potentially outing trans kids to their parents who are specifically not going to be supportive, could potentially put them in a dangerous situation,” Eversole told WITN.

Even though protestors are rallying together in support of Governor Cooper’s veto’s to the bills, Eversole says there will be no surprise if the votes are not in the LGBTQ+ community’s favor.

She says, “The folks in Raleigh need to know that there is solid opposition to what they’re doing. Sadly, it does look like the vetoes will be overridden by the general assembly. I feel like our best recourse will be in the court system. Hopefully the federal court system will be on the side of trans people, specifically trans-kids and their parents.”

Eversole also says that it will still be important for the LGBTQ+ community to keep making their voices heard, no matter the General Assembly’s decision on these bills.

WITN did reach out to over a dozen Republican lawmakers for comment, however, either did not hear back from them or they decided not to make a comment.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.