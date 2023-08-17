DROUGHT UPDATE: Drought conditions expanding across eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday’s updated Drought Monitor shows most of eastern NC now in Abnormally Dry status. Moderate drought conditions are now showing up in southern Beaufort, northern Pamlico, and central Craven counties. The rain we’ve received over the last 48 hours was not calculated into today’s update and wont be reflected in the Drought Monitor until next Thursday’s (8-24) update.

Drought Monitor Update: 8-17-23 (Jim Howard)

Drought Monitor Update: 8-10-23 (Jim Howard)

