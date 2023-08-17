Advertise With Us
DROUGHT UPDATE: Drought conditions expanding across eastern NC

Most of eastern NC has returned to low end drought status
By Jim Howard
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday’s updated Drought Monitor shows most of eastern NC now in Abnormally Dry status. Moderate drought conditions are now showing up in southern Beaufort, northern Pamlico, and central Craven counties. The rain we’ve received over the last 48 hours was not calculated into today’s update and wont be reflected in the Drought Monitor until next Thursday’s (8-24) update.

The rain we’ve received over the last 48 hours was not calculated into today’s update and wont be reflected in the Drought Monitor until next Thursday’s (8-24) update.

