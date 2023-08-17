Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in home

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a body found inside a home.

They say on Wednesday afternoon, first responders were dispatched to the 57000 block of Kohler Drive in Hatteras.

Deputies made contact with a person who commented about a body in a home.

When deputies arrived at that residence, they located Luther Deadly Burrus III dead inside.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says the cause of death is still unknown and is pending an autopsy which is expected to occur later this week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dare County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 475-5980.

