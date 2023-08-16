Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Humid and Stormy Conditions Continue

Rain Chances Eventually Run Dry
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our cold front will linger through Friday morning before the rain chances run dry. We’ll continue to see scattered storms and showers this evening, overnight, and Thursday. Rain is not expected to be what we need to get rid of dry conditions. Morning clouds and rain could make the rest of the day comfortable for some Thursday. Humidity will still make the drier spots feel like the 90s. Breezy conditions will be around too Thursday and Friday. As rain chances fall, highs get back into the 90s this weekend. Most stay dry with just a small chance of a pop-up shower expected each day. High pressure will build over the middle of the country. We won’t see the worst of the heat but we’ll still see highs return to the mid-90s. Humidity isn’t expected to be as high as the last heat wave.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center will be watching three tropical waves in the Atlantic basin over the coming days. Two systems are located in the deep Atlantic near the coast of Africa. They carry a 40% and 50% chance of development over the next 3-7 days as they move west-northwestward towards the central Atlantic Ocean. While their long-range track remains uncertain, neither is expected to impact North Carolina. Another disturbance could move out of the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico by next week. Way too early to talk intensity or track but worth watching for US impacts.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Thorn was indicted by a grand jury for three counts of embezzlement.
Former car dealership employee accused of embezzling $300,000
Associate warden from Bertie Correctional pleads guilty in federal fraud scheme
The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
DEPUTIES: Father charged with killing state employee that hit and killed his son
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
The governor stopped at the closed Martin General Hospital this afternoon.
Gov. Cooper in Williamston discussing hospital closure, Medicaid expansion

Latest News

NC Legislative Building Photographer: Maggie Brown × 1 / 3 The entrance to the North Carolina...
North Carolina House / Senate override Governor’s vetoes on transgender and charter school bills
Young boy sets up lemonade stand to raise money for the homeless
Young boy sets up lemonade stand to raise money for the homeless
ALZ OF ENC
ENC to take a walk to end Alzheimer’s
Walter B. Jones Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Center in Greenville has been recognized as...
Walter B. Jones Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Center in Greenville