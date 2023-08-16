Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Humid and Stormy Conditions Continue

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our cold front will linger through Friday morning before the rain chances run dry. We’ll continue to see scattered storms and showers this evening, overnight, and Thursday. Rain is not expected to be what we need to get rid of dry conditions. Morning clouds and rain could make the rest of the day comfortable for some Thursday. Humidity will still make the drier spots feel like the 90s. Breezy conditions will be around too Thursday and Friday. As rain chances fall, highs get back into the 90s this weekend. Most stay dry with just a small chance of a pop-up shower expected each day. High pressure will build over the middle of the country. We won’t see the worst of the heat but we’ll still see highs return to the mid-90s. Humidity isn’t expected to be as high as the last heat wave.

TROPICS : The National Hurricane Center will be watching three tropical waves in the Atlantic basin over the coming days. Two systems are located in the deep Atlantic near the coast of Africa. They carry a 40% and 50% chance of development over the next 3-7 days as they move west-northwestward towards the central Atlantic Ocean. While their long-range track remains uncertain, neither is expected to impact North Carolina. Another disturbance could move out of the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico by next week. Way too early to talk intensity or track but worth watching for US impacts.

