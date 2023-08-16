Young boy sets up lemonade stand to raise money for the homeless

STOKES, N.C. (WITN) - Lemonade, Cookies and kids waving; this is what you would see as you drive down NC Hwy 903 on Wednesday from 9 until 3. Caden Weatherington has been setting up his lemonade stand to raise money for the homeless since the age of 4

“We were driving down 264 headed home, he saw a gentleman sitting on the side of the road, and he was like, mom, I gotta go get my piggy bank and buy him a house, and I had explained to him that it didn’t work like that and he came up with the idea of a lemonade stand,” said Brigde Weatherington Caden’s mom.

Raising over $15,000 in the past 7 years, he set a goal of collecting $5,000 at his stand on Wednesday by selling cookies, popcorn, and of course, fresh cold cups of lemonade.

“It’s because I help the homeless, and I see it grow because a lot of people show up every next year more and more people show up,” said Caden Weatherington.

Community members who stop will get a free bag of household items, along with a chance to give back to a good cause, as all the money will be donated to Community Crossroads Center.

“This is great. It’s awesome to see everyone out here doing a good deed, so I just had to stop and support the cause,” said Customer Emanuel Jenkins.

Bridge, Caden’s mom, says she could not be more proud as she’s watched the lemonade stand grow, with more of Caden’s friends helping out each year.

“I get overwhelmed and overjoyed to see them coming out here, and this is summertime for them. They could be in the pool, they could be swimming, but they’re out here volunteering their time and waving,” said Brigde Weatherington.

They only hold the lemonade stand once every summer, but if you want to donate, you can do so by sending a Venmo or Cash App to Caden’s mom.

They’re still well below their $5,000 goal for today, so there’s still a need for donations. Caden and his family will also be headed out to Greenville to give the homeless household essentials within the next coming weeks.

Venmo: BRIGDE-WEATHERINGTON

Cash App: $BRIGDEW

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.